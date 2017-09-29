Urbana man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2014 murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of Rakim Vineyard has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Court records show Joshu'ah Young, 19, received the sentence during a hearing Friday morning. In addition to 40 years in prison, Young must serve three years of supervised release.

Young was found guilty of the murder of Rakim Vineyard on July 31, 2017.

Champaign police say officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Sixth Street at about 12:24 p.m. on July 19, 2014 for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, officers found Vineyard, who had suffered multiple gunshot injuries. Vineyard would later die as a result of those injuries.