Police: 1 airlifted after van crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A van crash injured at least one person in central Illinois.

Illinois State Police tell us it happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday along Champaign County Road 3450 North. Their report does not specify what caused the crash or what happened to the car.

Police tell WAND-TV one person had to be airlifted for medical treatment after the crash. They did not say if anyone else in the van suffered injuries.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.