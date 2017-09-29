Unique Boutique raising money for hurricane relief

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - One local business is raising money for hurricane relief efforts by offering haircuts and hairstyles to customers.

From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Unique Boutique Salon & Spa is offering hairstyling and haircuts for donations, with all proceeds helping victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Haircuts are available for a minimum donation of $10, hairstyles are available for a minimum donation of $5, and temporary color hairsprays are available for a minimum donation of $5.

One of the organizers for the Hairstyles for Hurricanes fundraiser, Austin Yutzy, says volunteering in Houston, Texas opened her eyes to the need for supplies in areas affected by the hurricanes.

For more information about Unique Boutique Salon & Spa, click here.