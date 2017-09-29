Immigration Project helping residents with U.S. Citizen applications

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Permanent residents gathered in Springfield on Friday to apply to become U.S. Citizens.

The Immigration Project partnered with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, the Diocese of Springfield, and State Representative Sara Wojcicki Jimenez's Office to help permanent residents fill out the 30-page application.

In addition to helping with the citizenship application, Immigration Project officials helped remind applicants of requirements, and even helped individuals apply for a fee waiver, if they were eligible.

More workshops like these are being planned by the Immigration Project. For more information, click here.