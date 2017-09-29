New details in deadly crash involving officer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The attorney for an Illinois State Police officer involved in a deadly 2016 crash says “there is a strong likelihood” the officer will be criminally charged in the matter.

The attorney’s statement was recorded in court documents obtained by WAND through a Freedom of Information Act request. Those documents can be read in full in the PDF provided on this page.

In May 2016, Trooper Jeffrey Denning was driving his police car through Decatur to an officer-involved shooting in Mahomet, when his car hit the car of Kelly Wilson, who was turning from West Harrison Street onto Oakland Avenue. Wilson died.

In August 2016, Wilson’s family filed a $10 million lawsuit against Denning, Illinois State Police and the State of Illinois, arguing that Denning had been negligent by driving his vehicle at least 109 miles an hour before the crash, failing to keep lookout for vehicles and failing to use his siren. The case was filed in the Illinois Court of Claims, which handles complaints by citizens against the State or state employees.

In the Court of Claims, the civil claims filed by Wilson’s family against Denning and the State Police have been dismissed; only the claim against the State of Illinois remains.

On September 19, 2017, Denning appeared for a deposition but exercised his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. In documents provided to the court of claims, the state recounts conversations with Denning’s attorney, Jay Elmore:

“Mr. Elmore has advised that he has spoken with the Appellate Prosecutor investing (sic) the crash at issue in this matter. … Mr. Elmore further advised that, based on his conversations with the Appellate Prosecutor, there is a strong likelihood that Master Sergeant Denning will be criminally charged as a result of the accident in this matter. … Mr. Elmore advised that Master Sergeant Denning faces a potential charge of reckless homicide … which carries a statute of limitations of 3 years …”

A coroner’s inquest in 2016 found the crash was an accident.

WAND reached out to Denning's attorney, the special prosecutor's office and the Illinois State Police for additional information but had not heard back by Friday evening.