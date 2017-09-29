iPad Mini stolen from Taylorville restaurant

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One Taylorville restaurant is seeking the public's help in solving a theft that happened earlier this week.

Los Rancheros officials say an iPad Mini was taken from the restaurant on September 26 at 3:40 p.m. Attached to this article is a still photo from surveillance video showing the suspect in this incident. Los Rancheros also posted security footage from surveillance video showing the theft on their Facebook Page.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you are asked to call the Taylorville Police Department at (217) 824-2211.