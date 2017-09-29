Local credit union celebrating International Coffee Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Earthmover Credit Union (DECU) surprised several Coffee Connection customers on International Coffee Day.

DECU officials say they surprised customers at Coffee Connection by purchasing their drinks. The credit union set aside $250 to buy the orders as a way to say "thank you" to the Decatur community.

Officials also say it takes part in a "Random Acts of Kindness" project every month, and that they aim to connect that project with a holiday or big event.