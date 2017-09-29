$3.5 million invested in Decatur neighborhood streets

Decatur – As road construction nears an end for 2017 neighborhood-streets in Decatur are looking a lot better thanks to nearly $3.5 million in spending to fix, repair and replace aging roadways.

“This is our investment in these neighborhoods where the local motor fuel tax was pledged to residential roads,” city manager Tim Gleason told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.

The city council established a nickel a gallon motor fuel tax in early 2016. The money targeted exclusively for neighborhood streets.

Using the local motor fuel tax and a bank loan construction was in full swing throughout the summer. The tax is generating nearly $1.9 million a year.

“The comments from the community, especially the people that live in the neighborhoods, even some local realtors, have been very positive about the efforts,” Gleason stated.

The city anticipates spending more than $3 million on neighborhood streets in 2018.