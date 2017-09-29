Increase in children in foster care

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County CASA says there is a large increase in foster children.

CASA says it already has received 215 petitions to take children out of abusive or neglectful homes. Last year they recorded only 198 for the entire year.

Steve Miller, CASA Executive Director says, at this rate they will see a nearly 50 percent increase of children in the foster care system. He also said at the end of this year they could end with 285 to 300 children being put into foster care system.

Last year, the Department of Children and Family Services said, Macon County had the highest child abuse and neglect per capita.