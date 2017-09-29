Increase in children in foster care

Increase in children in foster carePosted: Updated:
Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal from JFL cheer team
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Cheer leading is expensive and while Jennifer was willing pay all of the costs associated; she and other parents began to question where all the fundraiser money they helped raise was going.
Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual assault
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man convicted of seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Farm gear theft manhunt underway
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies are on the hunt for people who stole farm equipment.
Motive unknown in Mattoon school shooting
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A student injured when shots rang out at Mattoon High School is out of the hospital.
Police: 'Fit of rage' leads man to break windows
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars after police say he broke windows on a bus.
Six-figure Illinois lottery prize sits unclaimed
VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) – A lucky Illinoisan won a $350,000 payout in the state lottery.
Car theft spree ends with full recovery
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A string of stolen cars in central Illinois are now back with their owners.
Jesse White announces support of DACA lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced he will support a lawsuit filed by 16 State Attorneys General in response to President Donald Trump's attempt to get rid of the Deferred Action to Childhood Arrivals program.
Police: 1 airlifted after van crash in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A van crash injured at least one person in central Illinois.
DMCOC accepting LIHEAP appointments in October
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation has announced it will begin accepting appointments for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) beginning October 2.
