Millions in grant money coming to Champaign schools

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A grant will look to help Champaign schools build on their teaching methods.

Champaign Unit 4 Schools have claimed $9.6 million from the U.S. Department of Education in an effort to help magnet education programs. Three schools will be able to improve those programs with the money, including Franklin Middle School, Garden Hills Elementary and Stratton Elementary. Franklin will be working on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), Garden Hills will focus on math and science, and Stratton will use the funding for fine arts.

A total of 32 districts across the country are getting funding from the Department of Education through the Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP). Funding from this source is meant to help promote diversity and innovation.

"This is a pivotal moment for our district and for public education in our community," Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola said. "With this funding, we will have the opportunity to build capacity within the magnet schools and across the district to offer rigorous programs that promote choice and student success."

Champaign district leaders say they worked for four months to figure out how they would use the funding to shape programs when they applied for the grant.