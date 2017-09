DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Beltway project is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Macon County Highway Department officials tell WAND-TV that the county reached a tentative agreement with land owners to purchase more than eight acres of land, which would be used in the construction of the beltway.

The proposed beltway would begin at Turpin Road and Elwin Road, and end at Illinois Route 121, southeast of Mt. Zion, with the main goal of providing easier access to Interstate 72.