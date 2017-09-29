Firefighters dispatched to GSI plant in Assumption

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were dispatched to the GSI plant in Assumption Friday evening.

The Assumption Fire Department tells WAND-TV that crews were dispatched to the plant in regards to a "controlled burn in an oven." Officials say the fire has been extinguished.

No further information has been released at this time. Stay with WAND-TV as we bring you more details on this developing story.