Firefighters dispatched to GSI plant in Assumption

Posted:

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were dispatched to the GSI plant in Assumption Friday evening.

The Assumption Fire Department tells WAND-TV that crews were dispatched to the plant in regards to a "controlled burn in an oven."  Officials say the fire has been extinguished.

No further information has been released at this time.  Stay with WAND-TV as we bring you more details on this developing story.

