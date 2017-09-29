ISP continues to investigate officer-involved shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say they are still investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Peoria last week.

Eddie Russell, Jr., 25, died on September 20 after an encounter with Peoria police. ISP officials say they are pursuing all leads to obtain information in this incident, and have conducted several interviews with potential witnesses and family members.

Additionally, investigators are reviewing police reports of the incident, and will be meeting with crime scene investigators and firearms experts to analyze collected evidence.

Illinois State Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to contact investigators at (309) 693-5015.