Shobonier man dead after being trapped under car

SHOBONIER, Ill. (WAND) - The Fayette County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after the car he was repairing rolled forward, trapping him underneath.

Coroner Bruce Bowen says Shobonier resident Terry Wilkerson, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:04 p.m. on September 29. Investigators say Wilkerson was found by a neighbor, who used a jack in an attempt to free Wilkerson.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. The investigation into this death is ongoing.