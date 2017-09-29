$1 million project underway at the Allerton Mansion

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a $1 million project at the Allerton Mansion was held on Friday.

Allerton Park officials were joined by State Senator Chapin Rose and University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones for the ceremony. The $1 million donation from David and Debra Rathje will be used to construct a new entrance drive to the mansion.

Allerton Park Director Derek Peterson says, "We've been working off of a 2015 master plan this is really the first step for us in creating a vision for the park based on that master plan. The new drive will run from old timber road to the mansion with a drop off making it easier to get to for our mansion guests."

The drive is expected to be completed in 2018.