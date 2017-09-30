Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 6

Posted:
Unity head coach Scott Hamilton and quarterback Steven Migut come away with a major victory over No. 3 Monticello on Week 6 of the Friday Frenzy. Unity head coach Scott Hamilton and quarterback Steven Migut come away with a major victory over No. 3 Monticello on Week 6 of the Friday Frenzy.

Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week!

Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!

