Spirit of Silas Memorial benefiting childhood cancer research

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens are gathering in Decatur this Saturday to honor the memory of a boy who battled cancer for several years.

Officials say the Spirit of Silas Memorial Event is being held throughout Decatur on September 30. A motorcycle fun(d) run began at Wild Dog Saloon at 11 a.m., and will end at Timbuktu Saloon later this afternoon. The public is invited to Timbuktu Saloon this afternoon to enjoy food, an auction, family friendly activities, live music, a dunk tank, a volleyball tournament, and much more.

Proceeds from the Spirit of Silas Memorial Event will benefit childhood cancer research through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Silas Martin bravely battled cancer for more than 10 years. Prior to passing away in December 2014, Silas had a long-time wish granted; to take a motorcycle side-car ride. Despite the cold temperatures, more than 80 bikers came together to make Silas' dream come true.

Officials say they hope to raise $4,000 during this memorial event. For more information about this year's event, click here.