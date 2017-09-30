Millikin University celebrating high school innovators

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University and Pontiac Township High School recognized high school students who are making an impact in Illinois during the 2017 Celebrating High School Innovators Competition on September 30.

Officials say the competition was held at the University Commons Saturday morning. Students submitted projects in one of five categories, with $1,000 cash prizes being awarded to five winners. All students that attended this year's competition also received a $500 scholarship to Millikin University, which can be applied toward a full-time undergraduate study at Millikin.

Students were also able to receive one-on-one mentoring, participate in hands-on peer activities, and tour Millikin University.

