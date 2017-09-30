New underage drinking prevention program launches in DeWitt County

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Piatt County Mental Health Center is teaming up with the Coalition for Bright Futures to launch an underage drinking prevention campaign in DeWitt County.

Officials say the "I AM MORE" underage drinking prevention program is made possible by a Strategic Prevention Framework grant, and will target teens, as well as their parents and members of the community.

Coalition for Bright Future President Lars Dunn says, "The I AM MORE campaign will encourage teens, parents and the community to step-up and make good, safe choices for everyone. Parents are the leading influence on their teen's decision about alcohol, and

we hope this campaign will allow parents and the community as a whole, to have candid discussions with their kids and others in the community about underage drinking."