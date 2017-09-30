Motorcycle ride raising money for local veterans' needs

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana VFW Post 630 Auxiliary and Dinosores Motorcycle Club are working to raise money for local veterans' needs during a special motorcycle ride on September 30.

Motorcyclists were able to register to participate in the ride Saturday morning at the Urbana VFW Post 630, located in Urbana. The trip will take participants to Rantoul, Heyworth, and Mansfield, with stops at various posts along the way. At each stop, motorcyclists will be able to enter 50/50 drawings and play games of chance.

Additionally, the Dinosores Motorcycle Club will deliver a trailer to the veterans group Healing of our American Heroes (HOOAH), which takes wounded veterans hunting.

Proceeds from this ride will be used to benefit local veterans' needs. For more information about the Dinosores Motorcycle Club, click here.