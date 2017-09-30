"Moonlight Ramble" kicks off October 14

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Bicycle Club is inviting bicyclists to participate in the fifth annual "Moonlight Ramble" on October 14.

Officials say this event starts at 8 p.m. at 301 West Edwards Street in Springfield. Bicyclists will be able to complete an 11-mile ride consisting of two loops.

Prizes will be awarded for "Most Tricked-Out Bike," and the first 25 riders will receive a flashing tail light from the Springfield Bicycle Club.

In order to participate, you must have front and back lights installed on your bike, and safety gear, such as helmets, is encouraged to be worn. Children must be accompanied by adults.

There is no cost to participate, but you are asked to sign in. For more information about this event, click here.