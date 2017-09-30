Decatur Township Trustee announces bid for Macon County Clerk

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur Township Trustee has announced her intention to run for Macon County Clerk next year.

Amy Rueff announced her candidacy for Macon County Clerk Saturday afternoon. In a release announcing her candidacy, Rueff said, "I have experience in assessing budgets, tax levies and other vital factors; all things the County Clerk has to do to ensure a high level of service. I’ve worked in a bi-partisan manner and I believe all citizens, regardless of party, deserve fair and equal services."

Current Macon County Clerk Steve Bean announced he will not seek reelection next year. His term will end on November 30, 2018.