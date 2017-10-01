No. 8 Illinois State fends off Indiana State in Valley home opener

Click the video above for highlights from No. 8 Illinois State's win over Indiana State! Tune in to WAND-TV at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday for interviews with coach Brock Spack and players.



Illinois State storylines:



+ No. 8 Illinois State (4-0, 2-0) rides out a 24-0 halftime lead to beat Indiana State (0-4, 0-1)



+ Redbird QB Jake Kolbe completes 18 of 30 passes for 345 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception



+ WR Christian Gibbs nearly doubles his career high in receiving yardage (96) with a 189-yard performance on 5 catches to go with 2 touchdowns



+ Redbirds manage just 1.6 yards per carry (36 attempts, 56 net yards)



+ Defensively Brock Spack's defense had another strong performance, with just 197 total yards allowed, 3 forced/recovered fumbles, 1 interception and 10 tackles for a loss to go with 4 sacks.



+ DE Adam Conley finished with 2 tackles for a loss and 1 sack, while WLB Ty DeForest, DE Tuvone Clark (1.5 sacks) and DE James Graham (0.5) each applied pressure. CB Davontae Harris picked off an Indiana State pass and had 3 tackles.



+ Last time Illinois State started 4-0 (2014) the Redbirds reached the National Championship Game.



