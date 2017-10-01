No. 8 Illinois State fends off Indiana State in Valley home opener

Senior receiver Christian Gibbs hauled in two touchdowns and 189 yards on Saturday against Indiana State. Senior receiver Christian Gibbs hauled in two touchdowns and 189 yards on Saturday against Indiana State.

Illinois State storylines:

+ No. 8 Illinois State (4-0, 2-0) rides out a 24-0 halftime lead to beat Indiana State (0-4, 0-1)

+ Redbird QB Jake Kolbe completes 18 of 30 passes for 345 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception

+ WR Christian Gibbs nearly doubles his career high in receiving yardage (96) with a 189-yard performance on 5 catches to go with 2 touchdowns

+ Redbirds manage just 1.6 yards per carry (36 attempts, 56 net yards)

+ Defensively Brock Spack's defense had another strong performance, with just 197 total yards allowed, 3 forced/recovered fumbles, 1 interception and 10 tackles for a loss to go with 4 sacks.

+ DE Adam Conley finished with 2 tackles for a loss and 1 sack, while WLB Ty DeForest, DE Tuvone Clark (1.5 sacks) and DE James Graham (0.5) each applied pressure. CB Davontae Harris picked off an Indiana State pass and had 3 tackles.

+ Last time Illinois State started 4-0 (2014) the Redbirds reached the National Championship Game.

 

