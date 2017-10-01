Third annual Spirit of Silas benefit

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Silas Martin lost his battle to brain cancer almost three years ago, but his memory still lives on through the Spirit of Silas benefit.

This year's benefit was different than the past because it was more of a family oriented atmosphere. The past benefits were at bars and were not always geared toward families. Gloria Martin, Silas's mother says the event was a huge success, and she loved being able to have more children involved.

Silas Martin died in December 2014, but before he died, he was given a sidecar ride on a motorcycle. Gloria says, "We came out the back door and there were 87 motorcycles in our backyard and in the alley and it was amazing. It was 10 degrees outside, it was December 7th. They put all kinds of blankets around Silas and lifted him out of his wheel chair and put him in the sidecar. Then they put chaps on me and told me I had to ride near him. And he got his side car ride."

She says his spirits were always high even after going through surgery. "Because of his attitude, I don't think we ever thought he would succumb to the tumors." Gloria says, "I think it was always in the back of my mind, but because of his attitude, he just marched forward. I mean right after brain surgery, he'd be up in the hall walking the day after."

Now three years later, the community continues to honor Silas with a motorcycle ride and a fundraiser. Sarah Hampsmire says, "It keeps the memory alive. I'm out here because I love this family. I knew Silas when he was little, watched him grow up. Went through the situation with the cancer with the family."

All of the money from the benefit goes to Alex's Lemonade Stand to help conduct cancer research. Gloria says Silas chose Alex's Lemonade Stand as the charity he wanted all proceeds to go to because he loved making a difference in the medical field. She says, "During the time he had brain tumors, and he had things removed from his head, he always donated it to research down at St .Louis Children's Hospital. He ended up donating his brain at the very end too."