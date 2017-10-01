Benefit for Mattoon girl living with rare syndrome

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Alexa Runner Hall has lived with Parkes Weber Syndrome her entire life, and the medical bills have continued to increase.

Only 0.3% of the world's population is affected by PWS. Alexa was recently faced with the decision to either live in pain for the rest of her life or amputate her left leg. Now, her leg is amputated and her family is trying to raise money to cover the medical costs of the surgery and to get her a prosthetic leg.

The fundraiser included raffles, silent auctions, music, and fun. Pilson Auto Group in Charleston was a big contributor donating a week-long vacation to the fundraiser.

So far, the family has raised $6,000. If you would like to help Alexa and her family with medical costs, you can donate here.