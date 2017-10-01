LIHEAP applications being accepted

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is accepting applications for winter heating assistance for seniors and people with disabilities.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a state and federally funded energy assistance program, in which heating bill payments are made on behalf of households. All applications are processed through a network of 35 local administering agencies.

When applying, customers must bring all required documentation for assistance including:

· Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day income period beginning with the date of the application.

· A copy of their current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).

· A copy of their rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

· Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.

· Proof that their household received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled (AABD); or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), if receiving assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Single-person households can qualify with a monthly income of up to $1,508. Two-person households can qualify with a monthly income of $2,030. Benefits are paid directly to energy vendors for each household.