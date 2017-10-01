Shots fired in Lincoln

Updated:

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - According to Lincoln Mayor, Seth Goodman, shots were fired on the 700 block of Walnut Street Sunday afternoon.

He says Police Chief Paul Adams said one person was injured and in stable but critical condition. The suspects fled the scene, but appear to know the victim. It is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information, call Lincoln Police Department.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps