NORMAL -- The death of longtime Purdue coach Joe Tiller hit the college football world hard.

Tiller's coaching tree is vast - it includes Illinois State head coach Brock Spack.

Few were as close to Tiller as Spack was. He played for him, and coached for him at Purdue for several years.

Spack was emotionally drained after Saturday's bittersweet win over Indiana State. Click the video above to hear his thoughts on the passing of his friend and mentor.