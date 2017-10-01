Fire Department open house brings community together

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham's Fire Department met with dozens of neighbors Sunday during their open house.

Fire officials say this event helps build a bridge between first responders and the community. Tasha Hoffman, the Public Education Officer, says “It's important for everyone in the public to come in and kind of see our equipment, see what we do. That way we get a good one on one with the kids and parents so that everybody understands what our jobs are so that the kids are never scared of us."

Firefighters also spent time showing children what to do if a fire breaks out in their home. Other children tried on firefighter’s gear and did an obstacle course to show them what it’s like to fight a fire. A flight paramedic says events like these make it easier for them to do their job. Jeff Cutright says "We don't want people to be afraid of us whenever we come to help them. We want to be able to do our jobs quickly and efficiently. You know any type of public outreach is a good thing so people know our name, and are comfortable with the people who are going to be there to help them when they need it."

The fire station also teamed up with The Salvation Army to raise money for hurricane victims. If you want to donate, but you didn’t make it to the open house there is still time. You can go www.salvationarmyusa.org.