Old C-Street Bar catches fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 7:50 am this morning at the old C-Street Bar.

Fire officials say the fire was called in by a passerby. Smoke was visibly coming from the building when fire crews arrived. No one was inside and no one was injured. Fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire before any significant damage was done.

The building was under renovation. Fire officials say they are continuing to investigate what happened.