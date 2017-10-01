Tree walk invites people to learn about dozens of species

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fairview Park invited the community to learn and engage in nature with a Tree Walk.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Decatur Park District, and the University of Illinois Extension Office hosted the walk. They provided a free guide to learning about more than the 80 species of trees in Fairview Park. The guide showed a map where people could find each type of tree.

There were five master gardener stations to learn about topics like exotic trees and selecting trees for landscaping.