Tree walk invites people to learn about dozens of species

Controversy over cheerleader's dismissal from JFL cheer team
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Cheer leading is expensive and while Jennifer was willing pay all of the costs associated; she and other parents began to question where all the fundraiser money they helped raise was going.
Old C-Street Bar catches fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 7:50 am this morning at the old C-Street Bar. Fire officials say the fire was called in by a passerby.
Benefit for Mattoon girl living with rare syndrome
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Alexa Runner Hall has lived with Parkes Weber Syndrome her entire life, and the medical bills have continued to increase.
New details in deadly crash involving officer
Attorney: "Strong likelihood" state trooper will face criminal charges.
Motive unknown in Mattoon school shooting
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A student injured when shots rang out at Mattoon High School is out of the hospital.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 6
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week! Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!
Police: Sex offender threw wrench, injured woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A registered sex offender in Decatur is charged with a string of crimes.
1 killed in Decatur overnight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a body was located on Tuesday morning.
Car theft spree ends with full recovery
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A string of stolen cars in central Illinois are now back with their owners.
Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual assault
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man convicted of seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault will spend the rest of his life in prison.
