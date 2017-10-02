Changes Made To Several NWS Advisories, Warnings

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The National Weather Service is making some changes to its watch-warning-advisory system nationwide starting Monday, October 2.

According to the NWS, several winter products will be consolidated, in addition to restructuring the message into a “What, Where, When, Additional Details, and Precautionary/Preparedness Actions” format.

For central Illinois, the changes will mainly impact the Freezing Rain Advisory and Blizzard Watch which will be consolidated into Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch, respectively.

On the NWS web page, it mentions that a second set of changes, applying to all flood products nationwide, will be implemented late winter/early spring 2018. That change will consolidate the Flash Flood Watch into Flood Watch. The messaging will also be reformatted to match the “What, Where, When, Additional Details, and Precautionary/Preparedness Actions” format of the winter products.

For more on the changes, visit https://www.weather.gov/crh/hazsimplification.