Police 'suspicious' after missing person discovery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police say they found a missing person dead inside of a house.

Officers say they responded to a missing person report just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of North Graceland Ave. in Decatur. Police say they searched a house and found the person’s body inside.

Officers have identified the person as a 47-year-old woman.

Police are calling the circumstances of her death “suspicious”. They tell WAND-TV the case is under investigation Monday.