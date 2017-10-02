Illinois offers hurricane relief help to Puerto Rico

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Gov. Bruce Rauner may send troops to help with hurricane relief efforts in the coming weeks.

A release from the Office of the Governor says he sent a letter to Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico, offering to send 550 members of the Illinois National Guard to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Gov. Rauner can’t officially order deployment to areas outside of Illinois without a request for help. The Illinois Guard is on alert for deployment this week.

To this point, 95 percent of people on the island are living without food or water. The island expects to be without power for at least several months.

"Our fellow Americans need us," said Rauner. "I am ready to send our Guardsmen on a mission to make sure the people of Puerto Rico are safe and healthy as they find a way to rebuild after such a tragic blow. We are one people, united by our love for this country and our willingness to help each other in times of need."

The Illinois National Guard has already sent relief supplies to Puerto Rico, with some members already on hand to help with strategic communication.