St. Mary's holds Share Program Education Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – St. Mary’s Hospital held a Share Program Education Day on Monday.

The program is a support group for those who experience the death of a baby during pregnancy at birth or in early infancy.

Community members could come to the main lobby of the hospital on Monday from 10-2 to learn more about the Share program and the events the host during the year. The events include, a walk for remembrance and hope, a holiday memorial service and monthly support group meetings.

Anyone who wants to learn more can call St. Mary’s spiritual care department at 217-464-2045.