Drivers warned to 'stay alert' for farm equipment

ILLINOIS (WAND) – State police officers say drivers should stay alert for farm equipment on Illinois roads.

ISP leaders in District 12 say oversized and often slow-moving farm machinery will be active during the fall harvest season. They’re asking other drivers to always drive at slower speeds around these vehicles.

Drivers are asked to carefully check if the situation is legal and safe before attempting to pass farm equipment, even if the person operating it gives a go-ahead. ISP leaders say drivers need to keep a safe distance from machinery and stay patient behind the wheel.

State police also offered advice for drivers of farm equipment. They’re asked to keep machinery off the road during sunrise and sunset hours, as other drivers will have a harder time seeing them. Farming machinery should always have a “slow-moving” display mounted on the back where drivers can easily see it.

Drivers are asked to keep an eye on turn signals when around farm equipment, and to make sure to avoid cell phones, loud music, or other forms of distracted driving.