CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): The city of champaign will likely soon have citizen board to review complaints against police.The board has been in the works for a while now.

The mayor has appointed 5 citizens to be placed on the board, with approval pending Tuesday nights council meeting.

The goal is to help strengthen community and law enforcement partnerships.

"The subcommittee of five individuals will have the opportunity to review evidence such as body cam footage, cell phone information, statements, and other documents," Rachel Joy, with the City of Champaign, says. "The group will also have subpeona power."

She says the board can then help explain decisions to the community from a community member view point.