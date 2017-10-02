Former 'C Street' bar caught fire Sunday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A Champaign building caught fire Sunday morning. It happened at 63 East Chester Street in the building formerly know as the "C Street Bar".

Someone walking by smelled smoke and called 911.

The building was empty. It's currently under renovations after being purchased earlier this summer.

Fire crews say because the building is under construction it lacked natural barriers to contain the fire like walls and doors.

"So yesterday afternoon we did have a structural engineer come by," Randy Smith with the Champaign Fire Department says. "There were some concerns about the structural stability. That engineer did say that that building is not safe for occupancy so we have condemned the building."

No details have been announced publicly about what the building will be after renovations.

No fire fighters or civilians were injured.