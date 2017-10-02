Decatur police investigating attempted burglary at Parke Warehouses

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an attempted burglary on the city's northeast side Saturday evening.

Decatur police say the attempted burglary happened at Park Warehouses, located at 3585 East Mound Road, at about 7 p.m. According to investigators, security cameras show one of the windows breaking, and that a man, who was riding a bicycle in the area, brought a table to the broken window.

Police also say the man stood on the table and entered the building from the broken window, but was seen running out of the building seconds later. No items were reported missing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.