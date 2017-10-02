'Pets for Vets' providing loving homes to dogs, cats

CHICAGO (WAND) - Veterans looking to add a new pet to their families could do so at no charge this Veteran's Day.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza has announced that an all-day statewide pet adoption event known as "Pets for Vets" will be held on November 11, 2017. During this event, veterans will be able to adopt a cat or dog for free at participating shelters.

Comptroller Mendoza says, "What’s great about this event is that we’re finding loving homes for animals in our state’s shelters and that is helping our veterans. When we don’t have as many animals in our shelters, it also helps our state’s bottom line. It’s a win all across the board."

Pets for Vets is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, Ariel Investments, Bentley's Pet Stuff, Blue Dog Bakery, Bourbon on Division, Choose Chicago, SP+, State Farm, Testa Produce, Inc., The John Buck Company Foundation, and Tradition Gastro Pub and Bar.