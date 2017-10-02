Local blood centers encouraging donations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Central Illinois blood centers are encouraging those who wish to help victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, to donate blood at their local blood centers.

Central Illinois Community Blood Centers says they are ready to send units of blood to Las Vegas if any are needed. They say they typically see an increase in blood donations after tragedies.

"It's amazing how people come together in a time of need. Blood donation is a great way to help. It doesn't cost a dime and you are able to save lives. So it's a unique way to give back when tragedy strikes." said Tara Matheson, Manager of Donation Recruitment at Central Illinois Community Blood Centers.

However, Matheson wants to remind people that they are always in need of blood donations. The blood center is most in need of Type O negative and positive blood, as they are compatible with most blood types.

Hours for the Central Illinois Community Blood Center located on 1999 Wabash Avenue in Springfield are: