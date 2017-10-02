Danville Elks Lodge makes donation to Soul Garden Recovery Center

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A not-for-profit organization aimed at helping people battle substance abuse issues has received a donation from the Danville Elks Lodge.

Soul Garden Recovery Center received a $500 donation from the Danville Elks Lodge. The not-for-profit plans to use the money to help secure a building for its local activities. Several officials from Soul Garden Recovery were on hand to receive the donation.

Danville Elks Lodge representative Doug Elliot says he is happy to help agencies in the battle against substance abuse. "Providing Drug Awareness information and events is a top priority for the Elks. We have local, state and national programs dating back to the 1980's," said Elliot.

Soul Garden Recovery Center encourages substance abuse victims to get the help they need, and provides education and support to those battling substance abuse. For more information, click here.