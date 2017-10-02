U of I police seize cocaine, make 2 arrestsPosted: Updated:
U of I police seize cocaine, make 2 arrests
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Police Department says more than 400 grams of cocaine were found during a search at an apartment near Campustown Sunday night.
