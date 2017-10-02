U of I police seize cocaine, make 2 arrests

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Police Department says more than 400 grams of cocaine were found during a search at an apartment near Campustown Sunday night.

Police say they executed a search warrant on an apartment in the 300 block of East John Street, and that officers found 412 grams of cocaine, nearly three dozen doses of MDMA, marijuana, scales, drug packaging equipment, and approximately $1,500 in cash.

As a result of the search, Daniel Sagan, 21, was arrested. Investigators say Sagan is a former U of I student, who withdrew at the beginning of the fall semester.

During the search, U of I police say another man allegedly arrived to collect money from Sagan for a previous cocaine transaction. Officers say they found more than $9,000 in the center console of the vehicle. Police say they also arrested this man, identified as Adolfo Robles Valdez, 30.

Sagan is facing a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and Valdez is facing a preliminary charge of conspiracy to commit drug crimes.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.