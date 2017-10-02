Gun expert: Mass shooting weapons likely illegal

LAS VEGAS (WAND) – Police say the man behind a mass shooting in Las Vegas used powerful weapons.

Officers searched the hotel room where they say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire across the Las Vegas strip at people attending a concert. They discovered more than 10 guns, including at least one weapon with a high military grade.

Police say bullets fired from Paddock's spot on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel were powerful enough to move through concrete walls. Officers listened to audio from the scene of the shooting and determined the string of fire was faster than a 30-round magazine rifle.

WAND-TV talked with Dan Cooley, owner of Decatur shooting range The Bullet Trap, for his opinion on the massacre. He says he’s certain Paddock illegally obtained the “fully automatic” weapons.

“There’s a few private citizens who can get ahold of those,” Cooley said. “You have to go through FBI background checks. The (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) was quite extensive. There's some additional cost to own something like that and they're just not your everyday weapon. But I will say in all probability that was a belt-fed machine gun. (There were) too many rounds fired to be a magazine. He couldn't possibly reload that quick even if it was a fifty-round drum.”

At least 58 people died and over 500 suffered injuries in the Sunday night shooting. President Donald Trump called the attack “an act of pure evil” in a Monday press conference.

Investigators do not believe Paddock has any connection to international terrorism groups.