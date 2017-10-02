Volunteers needed for Memorial's Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Medical Center Foundation has announced it is seeking more than 1,000 volunteers for this year's Festival of Trees.

Foundation officials say they still need volunteers to assist in running the train, decorating gingerbread cookies, helping children with crafts, and working in the kitchen, boutique, and admissions departments.

Event Manager Amanda Johnson says, "The support of all our volunteers makes Memorial's Festival of Trees possible. With more than 35,000 people visiting the Festival of Trees, our volunteers help make our annual event one of the most popular family-oriented holiday traditions in central Illinois."

Volunteers will receive a Festival of Trees commemorative pin, free admission on the day of their shift, and refreshments. If you wish to volunteer, you must be at least 14 years old.

This year's Festival of Trees will be held from November 18 through November 26 in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. For more information, or to register, click here.