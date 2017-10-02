Families encouraged to create fire escape plans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department is urging families to create a fire escape plan for their homes as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Officials say seconds count when escaping safely from a fire and tragedy. As a result, families are urged to create a fire escape plan and practice it. The Champaign Fire Department is offering the following tips for creating your own escape plan.

- Draw a map of your home showing doors and windows, and use it to create an escape plan.

- Know at least two ways out of each room, if possible

- Select an area that's a safe distance from your home where your family can regroup

- Practice your plan at least twice a year

Additionally, families are invited to meet with Champaign firefighters at Market Place Mall on October 8. From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., attendees will be able to enjoy hazard house demonstrations, learn more about safety materials, and receive a special visit from "Freddie the Fire Truck."

Fire Prevention Week is being held from October 8 through October 14.