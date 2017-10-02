Woman sentenced for deadly hit and run

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Oakland last February will serve six months in jail and 30 months of probation, according to court records of a sentence issued Monday.

Investigators believe Danielle McConnell, 28, hit 42-year-old Michael Hoskinson with her car in late February, then left the scene. Hoskinson died.

McConnell pleaded guilty to one charge of leaving the scene of an accident. In exchange for her plea, another, more serious charge of leaving the scene was dismissed, according to online court records.

Under the sentence, McConnell must begin her jail sentence October 3. The sentence specifies McConnell will not receive “good time” credit for her sentence.