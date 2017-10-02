Danville house fire investigated as arson

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is investigating an arson that happened on the city's west side on September 30.

Danville police say firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 100 block of Pine Street at about 8:30 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the attic. After extinguishing the fire, investigators say they learned that the house was vacant, and that it did not have power or gas service.

Both the Danville Police Department and Danville Fire Department are investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information regarding this fire, you are urged to call the Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2245 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.