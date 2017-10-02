Heroin found, man arrested in house search

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is behind bars after police seized evidence of drug dealing.

Officers say a car chase on July 31 led them a house in the 400 block of East Pierson Ave. Police followed a car and watched a man run inside, then entered themselves and found 20-year-old Briayon Cunningham and two minors in the house.

Sworn statements from police say a search warrant led them to a discovery of over 30 bags of heroin, along with a yellow plastic bag filled with empty bags and a digital scale in the basement. In total, the drugs weighed about .04 pounds. Police say the packaging of the heroin looked like it was ready to be sold.

Officers say they also found a handgun in the building’s garage and $4,300 in cash in a coat pocket.

Police say surveillance video they seized from the house showed Cunningham reacting to someone running into the house after the police chase and taking a yellow bag into the basement. Cunningham is in the Macon County Jail on a $300,000 bond. He’s facing multiple possession with intent to deliver charges.