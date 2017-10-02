Protesters want better medical care for jail inmates

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A group of families of inmates in the Macon County Jail rallied outside the jail to protest what they call a lack of medical care after one of their loved ones became sick.

Sandra Roof, the sister of an inmate says, "People have families. These inmates are not just inmates. They need to have proper adequate care."

The Roof family said they had some issues when their brother got sick. They say they were not immediately notified, and their brother fell terminally ill because of poor medical care.

Sandra says, " My brother was basically hidden from us. We knew that something was wrong. We tried to contact here for an entire day. We were given the run around by several staff here. He was very terminally ill before we even found out."

The jail eventually transferred the brother to Decatur Memorial Hospital where the family had to go through HIPPA regulations before finally seeing him.

The family was upset because they say the jail waited to tell them about their brother until the family continuously called the jail. However, the Macon County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying when they were made aware of the situation, they assisted the family in visiting their brother.

Brandi Roof, the inmate's other sister says, "We kept telling them if he's in the hospital, we understand he's in the hospital. We just want confirmation that he's alive back there."

The protesters are wanting better medical care training to tackle situations before they became bigger issue. Sheriff Howard Buffett says his staff will remain attentive to the sick inmate as the others in the county jail. He says the wellbeing and safety of inmates is paramount to his organization.